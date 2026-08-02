Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Newsletters
Byline TV
Against the Algorithm
Byline Times Online
Lexicon for Life
The Love We Missed
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The End of the Netanyahu Era?
As Israel heads towards the most consequential General Election in its history in October, Eric Lee examines the diverse parties challenging the…
6 hrs ago
•
Byline Times
23
7
Putin’s Long Arm Turns Exile Into 'Civic Death'
Jason Corcoran reports on new Russian legislation that will punish exiled critics by restricting access to passports, bank accounts, property and…
Aug 1
•
Jason Corcoran
36
16
July 2026
Tommy Robinson’s Temple: The Christian Conference Uniting Preachers from the Far-Right Fringe
The 'Make Great Britain Christian Again' conference will include preachers linked to far-right rallies, prompting warnings that faith is being used to…
Jul 31
•
Max Colbert
33
15
News UK Keeps André Walker on Air Despite Talk Presenter’s Assault Trial Over Trump Dinner Clash
EXCLUSIVE: André Walker, accused of assault by beating over a clash with a Fossil Free London activist during the President’s state visit, continues to…
Jul 30
•
Josiah Mortimer
32
2
11
The Battle For The Soul of Football
Adrian Goldberg offers a personal view on FIFA President Gianni Infantino's plan to offer a stake in the World Cup to private equity.
Jul 29
•
Adrian Goldberg
32
9
The Dark Side of France
Irish journalist Enda O'Doherty talks to the Byline Times podcast about his new book, which traces France's long history of anti-semitism, racism and…
Jul 27
•
Adrian Goldberg
29
4
9
‘There’s a Value in What We Produce Because We Feel – and an AI Chatbot Can’t Feel’
Hardeep Matharu meets Kate Devlin, Professor of AI & Society at King’s College London, to explore how relationships with AI companions aren’t all that…
Jul 26
•
Hardeep Matharu
24
4
Hot Type: Reds Under the Bed
Political columnist Heidi Siegmund Cuda reports on the ‘Freudian projection’ of Trump’s latest boogeyman – the ‘Communist’
Jul 25
•
Heidi Cuda
55
1
28
The Business of Defence: Who Really Benefits from Britain's Military Spending Surge?
As the Government gears up for a military spending bonanza, Iain Overton asks whether Britain is really defending its territory, or simply the profits…
Jul 24
•
Byline Times
44
1
16
‘Posh George’, Two Passports, and a Fraudulent Identity: Convicted Fraudster and Nigel Farage Funder’s Connections to Reform UK’s Murky…
Why did Reform UK change from a privately-owned company into a non-profit company limited by guarantee in 2025? Nafeez Ahmed investigates its funding…
Jul 23
•
Nafeez Ahmed
49
24
Burnham's Choice: 'Either Rejoin the EU - Or Accept Slow Growth'
On the Byline Times podcast, Professor David Bailey joins Adrian Goldberg and Adam Bienkov to discuss the new Prime Minister's options for growing the…
Jul 23
•
Adrian Goldberg
35
1
18
'My Home is Here Now'
Natalia Kogut, who fled Ukraine with her two children, and Professor Sara Jones tell the Byline Times Podcast that Ukrainians do not have the same right…
Jul 21
•
Adrian Goldberg
30
8
© 2026 Byline Media Holdings Ltd
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts