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July 2026

Tommy Robinson’s Temple: The Christian Conference Uniting Preachers from the Far-Right Fringe
The 'Make Great Britain Christian Again' conference will include preachers linked to far-right rallies, prompting warnings that faith is being used to…
  Max Colbert
News UK Keeps André Walker on Air Despite Talk Presenter’s Assault Trial Over Trump Dinner Clash
EXCLUSIVE: André Walker, accused of assault by beating over a clash with a Fossil Free London activist during the President’s state visit, continues to…
  Josiah Mortimer
The Battle For The Soul of Football
Adrian Goldberg offers a personal view on FIFA President Gianni Infantino's plan to offer a stake in the World Cup to private equity.
  Adrian Goldberg
The Dark Side of France
Irish journalist Enda O'Doherty talks to the Byline Times podcast about his new book, which traces France's long history of anti-semitism, racism and…
  Adrian Goldberg
‘There’s a Value in What We Produce Because We Feel – and an AI Chatbot Can’t Feel’
Hardeep Matharu meets Kate Devlin, Professor of AI & Society at King’s College London, to explore how relationships with AI companions aren’t all that…
  Hardeep Matharu
Hot Type: Reds Under the Bed
Political columnist Heidi Siegmund Cuda reports on the ‘Freudian projection’ of Trump’s latest boogeyman – the ‘Communist’
  Heidi Cuda
The Business of Defence: Who Really Benefits from Britain's Military Spending Surge?
As the Government gears up for a military spending bonanza, Iain Overton asks whether Britain is really defending its territory, or simply the profits…
  Byline Times
‘Posh George’, Two Passports, and a Fraudulent Identity: Convicted Fraudster and Nigel Farage Funder’s Connections to Reform UK’s Murky…
Why did Reform UK change from a privately-owned company into a non-profit company limited by guarantee in 2025? Nafeez Ahmed investigates its funding…
  Nafeez Ahmed
Burnham's Choice: 'Either Rejoin the EU - Or Accept Slow Growth'
On the Byline Times podcast, Professor David Bailey joins Adrian Goldberg and Adam Bienkov to discuss the new Prime Minister's options for growing the…
  Adrian Goldberg
'My Home is Here Now'
Natalia Kogut, who fled Ukraine with her two children, and Professor Sara Jones tell the Byline Times Podcast that Ukrainians do not have the same right…
  Adrian Goldberg
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