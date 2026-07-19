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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
Jul 19

Excellent writing.

I had been feeling gloomy, focussing on the negatives, particularly Trumps pernicious influence not only over the suspension but also over the victimisation of players and officials from countries he does not like. That this happened with no objection or protest from FIFA itself is appalling and demonstrates how out of touch the FIFA leadership have become under Infantino.

This piece of writing looks beneath that and highlights the changing reality of the world despite the best (or worst) efforts of the totalitarian neo-nazis around the world. However, continued vigilance is needed to ensure there is not a spread of their pernicious ideology.

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Rick Jones's avatar
Rick Jones
Jul 19

It is really quite astonishing that the peak of narrow-minded ethnic nationalism is the USA. A country whose white European-heritage population, who claim to be the country's true representatives, only started to immigrate there less than 400 years ago. A country with one of the youngest immigrant-majority populations in the world.

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