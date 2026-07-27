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Rosie Brocklehurst's avatar
Rosie Brocklehurst
6d

Might look at Poland next - a dark side before WW2 and during and don't forget Britain's refusal to home more Jewish refugees. But apart from antisemitism stories from France which we all need to be reminded of, and the Vichy regime colluded with the Nazis, many of the dead- Jewish children, do please for heavens sake resist the vicious propaganda coming from Israel over the genocide in Gaza. I loathe Israel for its lies and what it has done to others and their hatred of Palestinians which is doing to others what was done to them and lying about it in plain sight. And while talking about France, don't forget the sacrifices of the Resistance and Oradore Sur Glane, the village that in a Nazi revenge action, saw the slaughter of all the inhabitants- men women and children.

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Claire Ivins's avatar
Claire Ivins
6d

Sounds like the book will be very interesting! How did “Charles De Da Gaulle” creep in? It’s a lower case “d” for the particle, btw.

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