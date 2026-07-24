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Chris Hale
Jul 24

Excellent article. I am glad you highlighted the role of the media and “independent” experts in doing the propaganda work for the defence industries, very much a closed shop awash in cash. This also allows them to buy Parliamentary and Whitehall influence. There is a merry go round of employment opportunities for those in the military, in Parliament, in government and in the Civil Service.

It is a shame that the huge amounts of money do not seem to filter down in terms of equipment or care for troops. Just to give two examples, Military Housing is a national disgrace, where £13.5 billion was wasted on an abortive “privatisation” project. The Ajax armoured vehicle programme cost is currently £5.5 billion spent so far, is eight years late and has yet to provide any deployable vehicle.

The politicians and the military-industrial industrial complex need to get their house in order before getting more money.

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