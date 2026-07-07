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Andy Frew's avatar
Andy Frew
Jul 7

If we must close down the fossil fuel industry, Putin deserves to be first.

The oil and gas paid for his imperial fantasy, the attacks on democracies.

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Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
Jul 7

It's a brutal business on all sides, isn't it?

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