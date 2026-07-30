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Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
3d

He's really not the brightest, is he?

He looks like another johnsonesque public school bully who thinks the rules don't apply to people like him.

A finding of guilty would be to do him a favour - saving him from worse in the future?

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Kate Pursglove's avatar
Kate Pursglove
3d

I can hardly believe that such Trumpian - and Nazi - tactics are being used in Britain in 2026. I can only trust that the rule of law (which seems to be holding in the USA despite Trump's efforts but so disastrously collapsed in 1930's Germany) will preserve our hard-won freedoms.

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