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Robin Stafford's avatar
Robin Stafford
Jul 18

Burnham is right a should whatever it takes to remove blockages

Council houses were not just about affordable housing for the less well off. They allowed people with a bit more income to save and then to buy their own place. They also provided a degree of competition for the private rented sector, the sector that now owns so many of those ex council houses, renting them out at far higher rents.

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Andy Burge's avatar
Andy Burge
Jul 18

Thatcher's Right to Buy policy has been a disaster for England (Scotland and Wales repealed it years ago I believe - unsure about NI) and Labour has betrayed the nation as a whole by not repealing it when they had the chance. It is an absolute right to live in clean, warm affordable council housing. Oh and Steve Reed has been a total failure in both his cabinet roles to date, first at Environment, Now in Local government and Housing - he's an unprincipled McSweeney fanboy.

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