Byline Times

Byline Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vaughan Smith's avatar
Vaughan Smith
Jul 20

Rather the reverse: the piece argues society is exactly the thing worth defending, through the shared watching we dismantled. The few who feel nothing are the anti-society. The many who feel are it. That's why the answer is rebuilding the watch together, not feeling less alone.

Reply
Share
Rick Jones's avatar
Rick Jones
Jul 20

It's just Thatcher's "there is no such thing as society" trope repackaged. It was evil BS then, and it's evil BS now.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Byline Media Holdings Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture