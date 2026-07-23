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Edward BARROW's avatar
Edward BARROW
Jul 23

Just as important for the economy as rejoining the EU is to allow more immigration. A significant part of the benefit of rejoining comes from free movement of labour, but in the 10 years since the Brexit vote the demographics of the EU, an ageing society like us, have also changed. The nations that supplied labour before 2020 have grown and there is work at home for those who previously sought their fortunes in the UK. We need to spread our net wider to attract the young people we need to do the work to look after us older folk.

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