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Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
Feb 22, 2025

Definitely hit the spot - a DDOS attack on the main website is an admission of guilt.

But just as an aside: someone has to be applying the same level of investigation to Vance, too. We need him gone before Trump, ideally...

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patrick flockhart's avatar
patrick flockhart
Mar 4, 2025

is this fake news?

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