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Andy Burge's avatar
Andy Burge
Jul 17

Oh Jeez, he wouldn't would he? Please God no!! But thus far I've seen posts from well respected people saying Streeting was favourite, then Ed, then Reeves would keep her job, then Cooper was favourite, now it's Mahmood .... We'll know on Monday - not long to wait

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Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
Jul 17

If another Labour leader goes down the blue rabbit hole, having promised so much better, they really are going to be following the Tories down the drain.

However there are good signs, like one of his strategists coming from Hope Not Hate.

Fingers crossed that Labour notices that Binface is doing better than Farage in the national polls, and learns the necessary lessons.

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